Hernandez-Ramos grew up as a daughter of immigrant farmworkers in Central Washington, so when the Bus canvassed in Sunnyside, Washington, she related to the area and people. She recommended the Bus translate materials about initiatives into Spanish. She spoke with orchard owners about how initiatives would affect their property taxes and talked with farmworkers about fair wages. Hernandez-Ramos registered 20 people to vote there. Canvassing goes more smoothly, she says, when the canvasser speaks the same language and can culturally relate with the community. "I was fueled by the power and support in the neighborhood," she said.