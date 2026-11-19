The reason for the Columbia City shop's closure is unknown. On Nov. 17, the shop posted a public statement on an Instagram reel with video showing the space emptied of furniture and equipment. "When we first started, people told us not to open a business in the area because of all the heavy, dark history," the statement read. "Despite those warnings we took the leap, and we are so very thankful to Columbia City for welcoming us so warmly for almost 3 years!"