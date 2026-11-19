The Station's Columbia City Coffee Shop Closes Its Doors
The Station in Columbia City, a popular coffee shop and community gathering space, closed its doors in mid-November. The interior of the shop is nearly empty, and red eviction notices are taped to the locked glass doors.
The notices said anyone who remained in the building after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16 would be evicted by officers from the King County Sheriff's Office. In the days before the deadline, people were seen loading equipment, tables, and other items from the shop into a truck.
The Station in Beacon Hill remains open.
The reason for the Columbia City shop's closure is unknown. On Nov. 17, the shop posted a public statement on an Instagram reel with video showing the space emptied of furniture and equipment. "When we first started, people told us not to open a business in the area because of all the heavy, dark history," the statement read. "Despite those warnings we took the leap, and we are so very thankful to Columbia City for welcoming us so warmly for almost 3 years!"
When the Emerald contacted Station co-owner Jose Luis Rodriguez about the closure, Rodriguez texted that he had no comment.
A representative with the King County Sheriff's Office said they could not disclose any information about the eviction notice.
On Nov. 18, an employee closing up the Beacon Hill shop spoke about the Columbia City location. "Business wasn't good in the area," said the employee, who didn't provide a name. "It's a difficult time for small businesses."
In December 2025, the Emerald reported on allegations of harassment and unwanted touching against Rodriguez. In interviews at the time, he acknowledged making vulgar remarks and denied touching his grandniece, one of the women who came forward. No criminal charges have been filed against Rodriguez in connection with the allegations.
Future plans for the space are unknown.
In the Instagram post, The Station expressed gratitude toward its Columbia City patrons. "Thank you for being such an incredible community and for supporting us along the way."
No Paywalls. No Billionaires. Just Us.
We're building a newsroom rooted in community, not corporate backing. Help us raise funds to hire our first-ever full-time reporter and grow our capacity to cover the South End. Donate today.