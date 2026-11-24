After Sea-Tac Arrests, Rally Organizers Call for ICE's Removal From Airports
Video of masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend drew a response that reached beyond the airport: The Washington Indivisible Network announced a rally, Gov. Bob Ferguson called the agents' tactics "un-American," and activists pressed Ferguson over federal agents' access to state driver data.
The viral video shows several masked ICE agents pulling the father and daughter off a jet bridge on Nov. 21 as the daughter screams. The detained people were identified by friends and family as Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter Sofia Hernandez Mejía. The pair were boarding an Alaska Airlines domestic flight to Los Angeles when masked agents arrested them.
Passengers boarding the same flight attempted to intervene, the video reveals, while at least one used a phone to film Mejía, asking her to state her name. Both Mejía and Mendoza were taken off the jetway by agents through a side door.
The father and daughter were being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, their attorney Olia Catala told KIRO 7.
Washington law generally bars law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from wearing face coverings that conceal their identities during on-duty interactions with the public. A spokesperson for the state attorney general's office told RANGE Media that the office lacks authority to enforce the ban. But a person detained in violation of the law can sue for damages under certain conditions.
The rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac. Organizers, including local unions and Washington Indivisible, want ICE "removed from all our airports" and seek a limit on the "sharing of passenger data."
The Department of Homeland Security said they arrested Mejía and Mendoza because the pair overstayed their visas. Catala said that they have done "everything correctly" and have no criminal history, The Seattle Times reported.
In an interview with KUOW on Nov. 23, Gov. Bob Ferguson said that ICE operates without any transparency and added that the agency doesn't give Sea-Tac or Alaska Airlines any advance notice of actions. He described the ICE agents' conduct as "un-American, these masked guys running around without identifying themselves."
He said he was working with different organizations to help Mejía and Mendoza and has texted with a close friend of Mejía.
Ferguson said he's also met with Alaska Airlines representatives and suggested that the airline make a stronger statement about removing ICE from the airport. "They need to call on ICE to get out of the business" of doing what they're doing, he said.
An Immediate Response
Hours after the arrests, as the video ricocheted across social media, OneAmerica and MLK Labor held a joint press conference at the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 3000 office in Des Moines. Ferguson attended.
Throughout the press conference, audience members spoke up about ICE's access to driver data held by the Washington State Department of Licensing. Researchers at the University of Washington's Center for Human Rights documented 406 cases from August 2025 through Nov. 11, 2026, in which immigration arrests followed federal agents' searches of Washington license plate records through Nlets, a national data-sharing network.
An elementary school teacher who attended the press conference said they had witnessed the arrest of a coworker on school property. They questioned Ferguson about driver data, asking what more the state is doing to protect school safety. According to Ferguson, Washington state currently does everything within its power to keep ICE from accessing driver data.
"For data that the state has, ICE has been disconnected from all of it, including license plates. What happens, however, is other federal actors don't care what the rules are and get that information. We cut those individuals off each individual time that they do that," said Ferguson.
"The Trump administration and ICE are so annoyed by us cutting them off that we've been sued by the Trump administration," he added.
Ferguson also called for the abolition of ICE and its banishment from all airports, arguing that ICE is beyond reform. He said he would ask Alaska Airlines to request ICE have no presence at the airport. "And I'm going to be reaching out to every airline that operates out of Sea-Tac and [request] that statement be made to ICE," he said.
Following the press conference, three activists from Superfamilia KC, a grassroots organization that organizes mutual aid and advocates for King County's undocumented communities, entered the room with a bullhorn. They accused Ferguson of being complicit in ICE's continued use of DOL data to make arrests in Washington state. As attendees left the room, the activists chanted through a bullhorn that "the governor collaborates with ICE."
After the demonstration, Superfamilia KC posted a statement on its Instagram account that described the press conference as "performative."
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