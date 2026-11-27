Muslim Families Help Bring Halal Meat to Kent School Menus
Students can struggle in school for numerous reasons, but Ziauddin Baraki was sad to learn his daughter had been singled out by peers over an unexpected issue: food.
Baraki and his family are practicing Muslims, and because the Kent School District didn't offer halal meals, the family prepared food at home for the kids to eat at school.
"One day my kids told me, 'I'm not gonna take food from home anymore,' and when I asked why, [one] said, 'When I'm eating my own lunch, my classmates are laughing at me,'" Baraki said. "That was something that was really heartbreaking for me as a parent, to see how their kids are feeling."
Other Muslim parents told similar stories. "We heard from parents whose children were skipping school meals, bringing food from home, or feeling excluded because there were no halal options," said Baraki, who serves as the King County organizer for OneAmerica. "We knew this was an issue we needed to address, and every child deserves access to school meals that respect their needs and their beliefs."
Baraki and other organizers at OneAmerica rallied parents and encouraged them to express their children's needs for culturally affirming school meals to district leaders.
"We started organizing parents, community members, students, and they came together and made their voices out through school board testimony, volunteering, petitioning, and more," said Baraki.
Months of advocacy from parents, students, Muslim community members, and faith leaders have borne fruit. Now the Kent School District is the first in Washington state to offer certified halal meals to K–8 students. The two halal meat options are a beef hot dog and chicken bologna deli meat.
Organizers at OneAmerica canvassed door to door to ask parents what issues they would like to see addressed, and the need for halal school meals kept coming up.
"We heard from some parents, and we [understood] it's not just one or two families or students [with this] issue. This is [affecting the] broader community," Baraki said.
OneAmerica organizers then invited all the affected parents to a meeting to talk more, where a strategy for advocacy and continued organizing for halal meals in district schools was devised. The entire process from OneAmerica's canvassing to the decision to provide halal meals in district schools spanned over a year.
Baraki and other OneAmerica organizers went with parents, students, Muslim community members, and faith leaders to a school board meeting on Feb. 26. Following their advocacy at the February school board meeting, organizers were invited to meet with the district's nutrition team to share the community's concerns.
"There was some misunderstanding regarding halal meals. I know schools in Washington think they have a halal option, but it's just vegetarian," said Baraki. "We heard from parents and students that just by eating vegetarian, students can't get the same nutrition, so the concern was about the meat option."
Following the meeting, the district's nutrition team did some research to understand the issue and agreed to provide a halal meat option in district schools. On Sept. 30, the district started providing K–8 students with halal meals.
Currently, halal meals are not available for high school students, but plans are in the works to expand the program to grades 9–12.
OneAmerica organizers are planning to meet with the district's nutrition team again in December to discuss the expansion of halal meals to the district's high schools. At this point, there is no confirmed timeline.
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