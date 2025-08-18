The Roundup: Fight Fascism With These Book Recs

"This is a book that was published in Australia by our sisters and brothers there, who have been fighting the right for a long, long time. These just came in, and I'm really excited about it. Some of the articles in here I've read, but given what's going on in this country, fighting fascism is something we have to constantly hone in on and learn how to do successfully. I don't think we're in a fascist state, but I feel like Trump is really paving the road for that kind of government."