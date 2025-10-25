The Roundup: Meet the Cartoonist Who Roasts Local Electeds

A

BH: I've actually been contributing to the Emerald since its inception. Back then, I was doing YouTube videos about political commentary, and I had a talk show called The Seattle Process in which I would interview left-leaning progressive politicians. It was kind of like The Daily Show: I'd do a monologue with a funny slideshow, and then we'd talk to some heavy hitters and make it funny. Marcus [Harrison Green] asked me back then about doing a comic.

The cartoon used to be called Sunday Comix. Then, in the summer of 2020, man, there was an outrage going on every day during the protests. You could turn on Fox News or local legacy media and see direct outright lies being trumpeted from the Oval Office. And it was so infuriating. I guess it stirred me to be like, "I've got to do something to respond to this."

I've been a cartoonist forever, and I always loved reading the Sunday comics. I was like, what if Seattle had their own Sunday comic that you could sit down with breakfast and your cup of coffee and read it every Sunday? And it's a ritual, you know? So, it came as a response to just being so exasperated at the disinformation flying around in these "Seattle is dying" narratives and this huge, concerted, multiyear, multibillion-dollar media effort to paint this city in its worst possible light without putting the blame on the people that actually deserve the blame.