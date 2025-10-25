The Roundup: Meet the Cartoonist Who Roasts Local Electeds
Brett Hamil is a longtime South End resident, former political talk show host, and comedian who has been creating cartoons for the Emerald since Year 1 of the publication. And in my time with the Emerald, Brett's comics have consistently been fan favorites for our readers.
The current iteration of his Sunday comic, Doom Loop, is a recurring political satire series that highlights the absurdity (and sometimes corruption) of local politics.
I know most of you have enjoyed Brett's cartoons for years, and now you have two chances to meet the man behind Blocky, Curby, and the nose-less local electeds.
Your first chance is right here, where you can read my interview with Brett, where we talked about the history of his Sunday comics, how he finds content each week, what he's like in the real world, and his favorite South End eateries.
Your second chance is a real-life opportunity, as Brett is having a pop-up book release party in Georgetown today. This is your chance to get a hard copy of the latest Doom Loop collection, and Brett told me he'll be more than happy to sign and hand-draw your favorite character in your copy.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: How did this get started? When did this idea of nose-less Seattle politicians being in the Emerald every Sunday come about?
BH: I've actually been contributing to the Emerald since its inception. Back then, I was doing YouTube videos about political commentary, and I had a talk show called The Seattle Process in which I would interview left-leaning progressive politicians. It was kind of like The Daily Show: I'd do a monologue with a funny slideshow, and then we'd talk to some heavy hitters and make it funny. Marcus [Harrison Green] asked me back then about doing a comic.
The cartoon used to be called Sunday Comix. Then, in the summer of 2020, man, there was an outrage going on every day during the protests. You could turn on Fox News or local legacy media and see direct outright lies being trumpeted from the Oval Office. And it was so infuriating. I guess it stirred me to be like, "I've got to do something to respond to this."
I've been a cartoonist forever, and I always loved reading the Sunday comics. I was like, what if Seattle had their own Sunday comic that you could sit down with breakfast and your cup of coffee and read it every Sunday? And it's a ritual, you know? So, it came as a response to just being so exasperated at the disinformation flying around in these "Seattle is dying" narratives and this huge, concerted, multiyear, multibillion-dollar media effort to paint this city in its worst possible light without putting the blame on the people that actually deserve the blame.
MD: How do you come up with a cartoon every week that's equal parts political and funny?
BH: It's a practice. It's a discipline. But because I had this regular live talk show I did for five years, where I had to generate new material, I had to learn where to look. I also learned to listen to: who is trustworthy, what are people getting excited about? I have a slush list on a Google Doc that's like, "Wouldn't it be funny if …", you know? And because I know I have to do it every week, early on in the week, I'm thinking, as I'm sitting there drinking my beer at night or whatever, and I'm thinking, what's it going to be? What's funny? What do I think is funny? Any comedian will tell you, if you think it's funny, just put it out there. Other people are going to respond and other people are going to think it's funny too.
And then new themes develop in the cartoon. Like, the feud between Rob Saka and Curby is probably the thing that people reference the most, and so I always have that in the back pocket. So there's all these little subplots. The longer it goes, the more backstory and lore there is, so then you can always reach back and bring something forward.
But honestly, there's always something so outrageous going on that there's always material. That's the easy part about it.
MD: What is Brett Hamil like in real life? Is he a happy guy? Or is Brett sitting around all day pissed, getting ready to fire off at these politicians?
BH: Those are both true. I think I'm a happy guy. I've got a half-pipe in my backyard, and I skate my ramp every day that it's not raining. I'm a comedian, so I like funny stuff, but I am also that bitter dude, you know, who's just apoplectic with, like, "Are you kidding me with this shit?" But I'm a nice guy. You can be fiery and rhetorical and still be a chill dude.
MD: For your event that's happening today, what can people expect?
BH: I'm ready to chop it up and talk about local politics and stuff. I'm trying to make a point of being public. We'll talk. We can have a personal connection. I'll sign your book and draw a little picture on it. It'll be interesting to see if Curby or Bruce are the more popular characters to draw in it.
MD: Before I let you go, what are your three favorite places to eat in the South End?
BH: I like Loretta's burgers in South Park. I like Taqueria El Asadero on Rainer near the Safeway, they've got really good carnitas. I like Empire Roasters and Records in Columbia City. They're always really chill.
You can catch Brett at Fantagraphics Bookstore in Georgetown today, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. (right after T'Challaween).
