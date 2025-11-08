The Roundup: Chatting Up Our New South End Elected

A

EL: I think there's a few things. One, I'm very supportive of the additional funding during this emergency. I think we have to do everything we can, and from a city budget perspective, there is the $8 million that the City Council just passed for food assistance for our food banks. We'll see what happens with SNAP. I think there was just a court order that says it needs to be reinstated, but we know that they're going to drag their feet on all of that. So we have to do everything we can with our budget. We have to also work very closely with our county government, state legislators, and state government to push at all levels. Because this is not just a city issue.

In terms of food deserts, we certainly need to support our food banks. I've been a longtime fan and supporter. When I was back in private practice, I did some work for food banks, including some of the larger groups, like Food Lifeline, which delivers food to the different food banks. And programs like Fresh Bucks can be critical. I know that [Mayor] Harrell proposed expanding the amount. I would love to expand it further. I know food security is a really important issue for Councilmember [Joy] Hollingsworth. I would love to work with her on expanding programs like that, because not only does it support the families, it would also support the businesses to make it feasible.