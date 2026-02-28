The Roundup: The Code Council Could Use to Ban ICE Jails

A

AMR: With land-use code, it's all about definitions. How are we defining things? So, our bill as transmitted includes detention centers, and we also included jails in there, [because] from a legal standpoint, there's the discrimination clause. We can't look like we're discriminating against the feds. We're not. There's an important distinction between detention centers and jails. As defined, jails are publicly run. Detention centers, as we conduct them in the U.S., are subcontracted out to private contractors. In Washington, we have the GEO Group. They've been in many lawsuits.

But in our bill, essentially what we're saying is that we're hitting a pause. One of the levers we can pull as an interim land-use control is to institute a moratorium for further study. So, our legislation is saying we're going to hit pause on this [by] using a land-use control, because we recognize that from a value standpoint, detention centers and jails have an impact, and they're not aligned with our city's values. There's also the reality that, per land use, we can say detention centers and jails have environmental impacts, community impacts. There's an argument to be made that they have impacts from a growth management standpoint and a city management standpoint, and therefore we deserve, and we have the right as a city, to take a pause, study and understand it, and be able to legislate in our code how we handle their presence in our city.