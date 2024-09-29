DOOM LOOP: Stereotypical Seattle

Brett Hamil is a writer, cartoonist, and performer living on the South End of Seattle. He co-produces the comedy show Joketellers Union at Clock-Out Lounge on Beacon Hill every second and fourth Wednesday. The Seattle Weekly (RIP) once called him “the city’s premier political comic.” You can now order the COMPLETE Sunday Comix collection, Airhorn of Truth, at BrettHamil.BigCartel.com. It’s got all 152 cartoons from 2020–2023, in the order they originally appeared in the Emerald.