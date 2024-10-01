SERIES | After Decades of Advocacy and Minimal Action, It’s Time for Washington State to Invest in Ethnic Studies and End ‘Curriculum Violence’

In 2023, the WAESN Youth Advisory Board created an essay contest, awarding scholarships to four winners from different age ranges. The prompt was: “Tell us about a time you broke the rules and why.” Two of the four contest winners addressed curriculum violence perpetrated by educators in the Seattle school district. Anya Souza-Ponce wrote about her experience with an educator at Ballard High School who refused to say the non-English names of individuals correctly, specifically Kamala Harris. Max Ratza wrote about their experiences with transphobia at McClure Middle School during a school-sponsored theater production. Additionally, students of Castro-Gill’s American ethnic studies course at the University of Washington have been sharing their experiences with curriculum violence on WAESN’s blog. The most recent example comes from Lauryn Daniels, a Black femme student who shared the traumatic pressure to conform to white standards of existence during her K–12 experience. Stories have also emerged from the east side of the state.