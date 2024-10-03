OPINION | Nothing Will Improve in Little Saigon With the SODA Bill

Harrell returned to the neighborhood in August 2024 at the opening of Hoa Mai Park and said, “We need to be better, and the conditions with which you live and work are not acceptable.” What’s not acceptable is that Harrell’s public safety plans have been unsuccessful in Little Saigon for the majority of his tenure and that there is no clarity on what is still being enforced. Less than a month later, Hoa Mai Park is full of needles and foil, and only dealers and their clients are present. There are no signs of the promised patrolling park rangers.