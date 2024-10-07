OPINION | Research Shows Adequately Funding Education Is the Best Way To Reduce Crime

Beyond the ways that we’ll collectively suffer as a result of the systematic defunding of education, I find myself personally impacted by the possibility of these closures. My nephew’s elementary school, McGilvra, is slated to be closed under both recent proposals from the district. This is a school with a staff that has gone above and beyond to nurture and support him on his academic journey. I’ve seen proponents of the closures suggest that the schools that would be closed are poorly run and underperforming schools. But that’s not the case for McGilvra, which boasts strong academic outcomes and the teachers have more collective years of experience than the district-wide average.