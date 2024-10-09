OPINION | Multimillionaires Are Spending Big Bucks to Pass Greedy Initiatives

In 2021, the legislature passed Senate Bill 5126 , the Climate Commitment Act, which establishes a program to reduce carbon pollution and greenhouse gases. I-2117 would repeal that legislation. The Climate Commitment Act helps protect the air we breathe and water we drink and is a significant effort to hold accountable the large corporate emitters of carbon and other products that add to global warming. I-2117 will eliminate funding for clean energy and transportation and place responsibility for funding the responses to our growing climate disaster on our kids, grandkids, and future generations. Meanwhile, the wealthy few proponents of I-2117, who want to keep the government out of their business, are spending to protect their investments, profits, and income. These multimillionaires and billionaires do not want the government interfering in their financial interests regardless of the consequences for present and future generations.