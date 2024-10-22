As Washington State Adopts Medicaid Coverage for Doula Support at Birth, a New Study Shows How Critical It Can Be

The importance of doula support is something previous studies have already shown, but the body of research on doulas and their impact on pregnancy care is still growing. Many earlier studies were limited in scope, and studies on doula coverage under Medicaid specifically are scarce. That’s because so few states offer Medicaid coverage for doula support in the first place, although this is changing, too: In 2018, only two states reimbursed doulas through Medicaid. But after a push for greater equity in health care in 2020, Washington is now among 14 states and the District of Columbia that have made legislative moves to reimburse doulas through Medicaid.