OPINION | New Study Finds Mobility Justice Is Needed in South Seattle. Here’s How Voters Can Help

Still, we need these critical investments. And we can afford them. The CCA is funded with a cap-and-invest system wherein the largest polluters in the state invest in it. So it is institutions — not individuals — funding it. The levy is funded through property tax, so you only pay for the levy if you own property. To fund the levy, owners of a million-dollar home would pay $54 per month. And many Seattleites would be eligible for property tax relief. Indeed, the levy includes $1.5 million for property tax relief outreach and education to assist those who would be unduly burdened by the property tax. Meanwhile, Seattle’s median household income for families with children is $245,000/year — and we have the third-highest median income in the country. Given we do not have an income tax in Washington, this sort of property tax is one of only a few ways we can fund essential investments.