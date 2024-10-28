OPINION | With Marcus Green Taking Over as Interim News Editor at The Stranger, Seattle’s Most Progressive Newsroom Has a Chance to Connect With Overlooked Communities

Shortly after I moved back home to Seattle in 2019, the value of the work being done at the Emerald became quickly evident to me. It’s the kind platform that honors the lives of pillars of our communities. One that has an understanding that the people best equipped to make the case against unqualified candidates are often trusted voices from the communities that those candidates claim to speak for. When I read the Emerald’s coverage of the issues that are most pressing to Black and Brown communities, I saw names of community members that I recognize and know to really be in the community. Hopefully Green will be able to bring these values to the newsroom at The Stranger.