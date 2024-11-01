OPINION | Why Media Representation Matters for Adoptees

Many people can instantly remember a movie they saw as a teenager that became a part of their identity. My husband still talks about The Matrix (1999), and the way it deeply impacted his questions about free will and technology in daily life. Some of my adult friends still dress up like the characters in Clueless (1995) for Halloween; clearly, its exploration of self-perception, fashion, and social status resonated with many people. As a Black adoptee, I remember when I first saw Antwone Fisher (2002) and related to how he grapples with questions about his origins, wondering who he is without knowing where he came from. His search for his biological mother and family symbolizes a desire for self-understanding and a connection to his roots, which was my experience, too. I also saw pieces of that conversation in Losing Isaiah (1995) and Matilda (1996), but they were sensational, rags-to-riches, zero-to-hero stories that fell short of capturing the nuance that most adoptees like me face daily. I ached for shows that reflected the wholeness of the adoptee experience on the silver screen.