OPINION | After the Election, Finding Hope in a Murky Future

I don’t feel that way this time around. I am still afraid for all of the people who will be harmed by a Trump 2.0 administration, but my life has changed a lot since 2016. My anxiety can be a nuisance, but as I gain more and more distance from the intensity of my 20s, I know it’s just that nervous little piglet, I’ve made friends with her, and I know that she is trying very hard to protect me, and she’s never turned out to be a very good predictor of anything. My nightmares have never been prophetic. I’m not even very good at guessing the winner of The Bachelor franchise shows. What I’m saying is that sometimes uncertainty is a gift. We are right to be afraid, but, like Woolf said, maybe the future’s darkness isn’t a bad thing. Like Emily Dickinson, perhaps we can dwell in possibility. Or if you want a more punk approach, consider the text on the cover of The Clash’s “Know Your Rights”: “The future is unwritten.”