Donald Trump May Have Won the Presidential Election, but His Abortion Policies Didn’t

But let’s take a closer look at what happened in Florida. In Florida, constitutional amendments must hit a threshold of 60% of the vote to pass. That’s an unusually high number, and the initiative came close, with 57% of the vote. In many other states, that would’ve been enough for the initiative to pass, and plenty of elections have been determined by much thinner margins. In Florida, Trump so far has 56.1% of the vote. By that metric, abortion is actually more popular in the state than he is.