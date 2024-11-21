OPINION | Blowing Bubbles: Don't Know Where We Go From Here, but Here We Be

First, I spoke with a local friend, also sleepless in Seattle, for 90 minutes. Next, I turned to a sister-in-law who lives in Oceania; in the middle of her Wednesday, her emotions wavered, from the shame of being American to relief that she was physically far removed to lamentations over what this outcome was going to mean to her adopted country and its people and their economic and health well-being. Then, a one-word acronymous message, "OMFG," to a friend in Mauritius who, having studied in the U.S., understood the moment's magnitude. She replied, gently inviting me to focus on small things: family, nature, etc. She's 20 years younger than me, but I decided in that moment that I wanted to be her when I grew up. A few other friends in Rwanda and Senegal messaged as well: Remain steadfast, my sister, they said, having seen worse (one man I texted with was a former child soldier, a survivor of Kony's army). Keep praying if that was my practice, they said — and for God's sake, get some sleep, because your strength will be needed.