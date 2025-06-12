OPINION | South Seattle Swelters in Heat Waves. Planting 10,000 Trees Is a Step Towards Climate Justice.

As an educator who has worked in Beacon Hill schools since 2018, I've witnessed this disparity firsthand. I've watched students struggle to concentrate in overheated classrooms where broken air conditioning meets inadequate tree cover. I've seen elderly residents wait for buses with no shade, their health endangered by temperatures that could be easily mitigated with a proper tree canopy. Parents tell me their children can't play outside during heat waves because their streets offer no refuge from the sun.