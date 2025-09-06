OPINION | At the Start of the School Year, 3 Educators Reflect on How We Can Transform the School System

One paraprofessional on the route to becoming a certified teacher said that although he loved learning and teaching, he was frustrated by what often happens to students of color, and especially Black students, in schools. While the paraprofessional recognized that all schools have some outstanding teachers, his point was that the larger infrastructure of public schools is not resourced to educate children for today's reality. He is but one of many educators enrolled in the Academy for Rising Educators (ARE), Seattle Central College's multi-district partnership designed to help educators heal from their K-12 experiences and develop an ethnic-studies-focused approach to helping children learn about how to live and excel in a world that remains hostile to their existence. ARE has supported over 250 local residents of color to complete their degree and enter the teacher workforce with deep training in healing and love. But this program, like the many others (including Kingmakers of Seattle and ACE Academy) dedicated to addressing the harms caused by under-resourced schools, remain outside of the day-to-day operations in schools.