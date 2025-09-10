COLUMN | Despite Seattle Police Being 'Understaffed,' Crime Rates Are Decreasing. Here’s Why.

"If you keep people engaged in their community then they're less likely to be committing crimes against their community," Brown said. "Things like after school programs, church-based programs that provide people a safe space to work and to do homework. There's a whole category of programming that's not necessarily about reducing crime, but more so saying we're here to build community, build skills. You know, like when you resolve a beef on the basketball court — learning how to deal with conflict in a way that translates to when you run into a conflict outside of the basketball court."