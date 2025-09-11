Everything Is Political: More Surveillance Cams Coming the South End's Way

That's great and all, but the unfortunate reality we live in is that seven of nine councilmembers is more than enough to ram any legislation through, no matter how unpopular. There is something incredibly undemocratic about them listening to more than 100 public commenters plead not to expand our city's surveillance network; hearing from nearly two dozen of their fellow electeds about the folly of this; reading a joint statement against it from the ACLU-WA, OneAmerica, and the Asian Counseling and Referral Service; and then saying, "Screw it, we're doing it anyway." But that's exactly what the current council does, time and time again.