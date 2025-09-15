OPINION | Why I Performed at the Palestine Will Live Forever Concert

My wife Chera, who is also Filipino and whose family shares the same history of survival as mine, arrived straight from our Hood Famous Bakeshop kitchen just in time to catch my set. I didn't know if she'd make it, as she was preparing food and coffee for organizers and volunteers, but she did. On September 13, 2003, we were married in front of a community of organizers, cultural workers, educators. It felt very appropriate to mark 22 years of our journey together at Saturday's event. Especially poetic: Gabriel Teodros, one of the main festival organizers, was at our wedding 22 years ago.