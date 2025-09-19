COLUMN | How Seattle's White Allyship Impacts Immigrant Activism

If there's been any kind of silver lining to the second Trump era — and I know it's hard to argue that one exists — it's that it has inspired mass demonstrations and expressions of solidarity. That's a pretty lame attempt at seeing the sunny side of the current political landscape, I know. But hundreds of thousands of people across the country have taken to the streets in marches like this summer's No Kings rally. Here in the Seattle area, Latin Americans are often outnumbered at these protests, but crowds have spoken out against seemingly random U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) check-ins, arrests at immigration courthouses, or the ever-crummy conditions at the ICE detention center in Tacoma, which lately is always at capacity.