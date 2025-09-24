Remembering Dr. Quintard Taylor, a Historian Who Made Black History Accessible

A few years later, I met Dr. Taylor (I have never been able to call him by his first name, even though we're close in age) when I was considering a community project and needed a historical perspective. I've worked with many college professors, even have one as a family member. They can be snobs, taking themselves way too seriously. Dr. Taylor was gracious and kind. Humble. He helped me find the resources to properly assess what I was doing and gave me information that completely changed the direction of my project. I learned about his own nascent work to gather Black history under a single umbrella that would be free and accessible everywhere: BlackPast.org. Here I realized he was my favorite kind of dreamer: a doer.