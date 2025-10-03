Everything Is Political: What Voters Should Know About Big Money in Seattle's Mayoral Race

Ultimately, IEs are constitutionally protected speech, and so long as Harrell's campaign has no influence over what IEs in support of him do with their money, there's nothing untoward going on. But we passed a campaign finance law that was supposed to eliminate the influence of outside money in our local politics. What we have instead is exactly what we were trying to get rid of: a very vocal, very rich minority — many of them from outside Seattle — pouring money into a Seattle election to get their way.