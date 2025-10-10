Everything Is Political: Seattle's Recent Drug Law Fails Black Folks

It's like the lawmakers who pushed this bill are that kid next to the stove whose parents are yelling across the room, "It's hot! Don't touch it! It's going to burn you." And the kid is looking at that coil like it's the only thing they can see, and everyone knows they're going to touch it. Because they don't care what their parents know, they need to find out for themselves. But it's frustrating, because we're not kids and parents trying to navigate a hot stove. We are all functioning, intelligent adults with access to a lot of sound research and data. We don't have to find out that the stove is hot for ourselves. We spent literal decades as a society doing that. And we wrote it all down specifically to keep future policymakers from burning their little hands!