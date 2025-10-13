The Magical Unicorn Teaching Us What the Government Won't

We are not simply in a public health crisis; we are in a crisis of trust. When national guidance lurches according to ideology and appointments to high-ranking positions in public health go to the loudest skeptic, families in historically marginalized communities do what they have always done: They turn toward one another. In the West, a coalition of states turned toward the evidence and issued their own vaccine recommendations rather than cede their communities to confusion. In Seattle, Echo-Hawk and Rodriguez turned toward their clinic, and to the children who color in its waiting rooms, and questioned how to meet them where they are. That inquiry is the opposite of paternalism. It begins with a premise both radical and obvious: Our kids aren't problems to be managed, they're people to be spoken with. Ancestral knowledge and modern science do not sit on opposite sides of some imagined divide, but rather constitute a lineage of wisdom.