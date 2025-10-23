OPINION | Seattle Police Are Not Reformed. Ending Federal Oversight Betrays Public Safety.

Let's be clear: The federal consent decree was never enough. But it was something — an acknowledgment of SPD's biased policing, one that forced the department to gather data, document its uses of force, and appear, however rarely, before a federal judge. It gave community groups a foothold to demand answers. It didn't bring justice, but it shone a light on impunity. Already since the decree was lifted, SPD and the city have moved to expand surveillance powers in ways overwhelmingly opposed by the public. Both the Office for Civil Rights and the Community Police Commission warned that the expansion would deepen mistrust and expose Seattle communities to federal overreach and misuse of data.