Voices

DOOM LOOP: Deep Cover

The business lobby sends an operative into enemy territory.
Published on
2 min read
Cartoon of a man in a suit addressing two people as handwritten text above him reads, ‘Fellow business leaders, for the first time in 12 years we’re locked out of the mayor’s office. However.’
Cartoon of a man in a suit introducing another man as handwritten text above reads, ‘We sent a deep cover operative into the Transit Riders Union to expose our new mayor’s hidden agenda. Meet Kyle.’
Cartoon of a man speaking as handwritten text above him reads, ‘For 6 months I lived on a barista’s wages in a market-rate apartment. I traveled only by bike or bus.’
Cartoon close-up of a man speaking with handwritten text above him reading, ‘In that time, the most important thing I learned is this:’
Cartoon of a shocked group as handwritten text above them reads, ‘You people made the city into a meatgrinder for the working class and you must be stopped!’
Cartoon of two angry men grabbing Kyle by the arms as he struggles, with speech bubbles reading, ‘Oh my god they flipped Kyle!’ and ‘Get him out of here!’
The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the Emerald or official policies of the Emerald.

Brett Hamil is a writer, cartoonist, and performer living on the South End of Seattle.

