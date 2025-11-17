COLUMN | Can Seattle's New Mayor Move Past Harrell-Era Policies?

Here in our region, these — let's call them devolutionaries — want to return to an era when a small group of white men, and their women, controlled Seattle. They believe anyone who is poor has done something wrong and should be punished. Whether by personal philosophy or religion, they believe people unlike them deserve to suffer. If a child is starving or unhoused, it must be because their parent is an addict or lazy — because apparently there aren't any addicts or lazy people among the rich. If a Black or Brown person achieves financial or educational success, it must be by graft or grift because, they believe, no Black or Brown person could work their way to success — because apparently there are no white grifters.