OPINION | Hey, South Seattle: There's Still Time to Take a Public Safety Survey

Every survey response is a voice, a story, a lived experience that helps shape how city leaders allocate resources, design prevention programs, and engage with the community. As one South Seattle resident put it in a recent community-police dialogue, "I appreciate the fact that this effort's being made. My thing is it has to be more inclusive; the efforts … for inclusion need to be stronger and include those who are here." When the South Precinct's voices are undercounted, the risk is clear: Policies are made for the city but not necessarily by or for the people most affected by them.