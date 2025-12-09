OPINION | Seattle Student Safety Starts With Trust, Not More Police in Schools

The recent mayoral election results in Seattle and New York are a representation of the shifting consciousness, especially among youth, which is filtering throughout the general community. Each of our lives, like Amarr's, sends out ripples through our thoughts and actions that impact other people and our collective future. In his death, he demonstrated the principle of looking out for the welfare of others. One of his former teachers at Garfield has an empty desk, Amarr's seat, to remind students of his legacy. Our most important job is to nurture youth to become better human beings; none are expendable.