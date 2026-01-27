COLUMN | 'Living and Loving Under the Carceral State' With Pardon My Craft

When I first visited one of their gatherings in late November, the room felt gently ordinary, deliberately so. And yet nearly everyone in that room, eight in all, was tethered, emotionally, to a prison. This monthly art collective was formed by family members and partners of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. In the plainest terms, it is a group of women who have learned to love through concrete, razor wire, surveillance, bureaucracy, and the kind of institutional indifference that can turn an ordinary Tuesday into a crisis. They are not imprisoned by the system, but they are shaped, and often traumatized, by it all the same.