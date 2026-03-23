OPINION | Port Commissioner Says: 'SEA Airport Not Impacted by Reported ICE Deployment'
This past weekend, many people woke up to alarming national headlines about President Donald Trump potentially deploying United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to staff TSA checkpoints at airports across the country. This action comes in response to extremely long lines at security checkpoints nationwide during a partial government shutdown that has paused the pay of TSA workers.
For communities like ours in South Seattle, where so many of our neighbors are immigrants, refugees, and mixed-status families, news like this can land with real weight.
As a Port of Seattle Commissioner, I want to share clearly what we know, what we do not know, and what we are doing.
As of now, there are no confirmed plans for any change in operations at SEA Airport. Our team has been in direct communication with federal partners, including the Transportation Security Administration. The federal administration is targeting ICE staffing at airports with the highest percentage of TSA absenteeism — right now, we are far below other airports experiencing significant delays, with our TSA absenteeism only at 10%.
Port leadership has been tracking conditions on the ground. As of Monday morning, wait times at security checkpoints have remained minimal, and operations are moving efficiently. Our TSA staffing levels at SEA are relatively stable compared to other airports across the country.
Additionally, at SEA, many of the duties that ICE officers are reported to be available to support, like staffing exits and other non-screening duties, are already staffed by non-TSA personnel.
That matters. The justification being discussed at the federal level of staffing shortages does not reflect what we are seeing on the ground here in Seattle.
Still, uncertainty itself has an impact. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely.
Even the possibility of increased federal immigration presence in airports can create fear and confusion, especially for travelers who already feel vulnerable navigating public systems. Everyone deserves to move through that experience with a sense of safety and dignity.
At the Port of Seattle, our responsibility is to operate a safe, efficient, and welcoming airport for all. That includes travelers, workers, and the surrounding communities who rely on SEA every day. It also means being transparent when questions arise and grounded in facts when information is still evolving.
I also want to recognize the people who make SEA Airport work every day. TSA officers, airline staff, custodial crews, concession workers, and many others show up with professionalism and care, even when national conditions create added pressure and uncertainty. Their work keeps our region moving. We continue to collect food donations and gift cards for the impacted TSA and federal workers who will not receive a paycheck again this week due to congressional inaction.
Moments like this test more than operations. They test trust.
In South Seattle, we know trust is built over time and can be shaken quickly. That is why it is so important that we respond with clarity, not speculation. With transparency, not fear. And with a commitment to keeping our community informed every step of the way.
As this situation develops, we will continue to stay in close contact with our federal partners and Port leadership. If anything changes that affects SEA Airport operations or the traveling public, we will communicate that clearly and promptly.
In the meantime, SEA Airport remains open, efficient, and operating as normal.
Toshiko Grace Hasegawa is a current member of the Port of Seattle Commission and a resident of South Seattle.
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