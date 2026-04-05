DOOM LOOP: The Rebound
DOOM LOOP is a serialized fictional cartoon from South End author and comic Brett Hamil.
Check in every Sunday for a new installment!
You can now buy the latest Doom Loop collection, It's Never This Nice, at BrettHamil.BigCartel.com.
Follow Hamil on Instagram at @bretthamilcomix.
The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members.
The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the Emerald or official policies of the Emerald.
Brett Hamil is a writer, cartoonist, and performer living on the South End of Seattle.
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