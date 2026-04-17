COLUMN | When ICE Hits Home

In high school, she applied for work at a nearby shop, aced the interview, and was ready to start her new job. The application asked for a Social Security number. Not knowing what that was, she wrote in a series of numbers. The shop manager called to tell her the Social Security number she’d entered came up as invalid. Fiona realized then the source of the adult fear underlying her childhood: She didn’t have a Social Security number; no one in her family did. Without one, they couldn’t enter the employment market. They were forced to find ways to make do as entrepreneurs or by finding unregulated work.