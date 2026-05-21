COLUMN | In a Time of Mass Anti-Trans Legislation, Washington's Trans Community Refuses to Disappear

"We talk in trans community about how these types of bills impact cis people too, and how we move, and what we decide is cis, and what we decide is not," said Barton when asked about this bill. "For instance, blocking trans women from certain sports and how they regulate it impacts cis women in the sense that, what their hormone levels can be to be considered a woman. And what does that mean for their identity? What does that mean for folks that have particular conditions and disorders?"