Person wearing a helmet and crossbody bag riding a bicycle along a winding path through a wooded area.
Brett Hamil rides his bike down the closed Lake Washington Boulevard.(Illustration: Brett Hamil)
Voices

DOOM LOOP Special Feature: Car-Free on Lake Washington Boulevard

Brett goes to the opening of Bicycle Weekends on Lake Washington Boulevard.
Published on
2 min read
Comic panel with text about attending Bicycle Weekends above an illustration of a helmeted cyclist riding along a park path.
Comic panel with text about protesters wanting cars restored to their dominant status.
Comic panel with text criticizing the use of “equity” to preserve the status quo.
Comic panel with text stating that passing cyclists heckled the protesters.
Comic panel with text describing the euphoria of coasting down a tree-lined road beside the water.
Comic panel with text about children enjoying freedom from traffic danger.
Comic panel with text about the burdens of city life and nostalgia.
Comic panel with text warning about aligning with wealthy residents who resist change.
Comic panel asking whether the viewer might enjoy a car-free boulevard on a warm summer day.
Nine-panel comic titled Doom Loop by Brett Hamil.

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Brett Hamil is a writer, cartoonist, and performer living on the South End of Seattle.

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