OPINION | We Deserve This Lane: Lake Washington Boulevard Belongs to People, Too

So when someone argues that closing Lake Washington Boulevard hurts communities of color, they have the analysis exactly backwards. The closure is not the barrier, the cars are. A flat, continuous, scenic three-mile corridor along the water, free of speeding traffic, is precisely the kind of resource that Southeast Seattle residents deserve and have too rarely had. Ask organizations like Bike Works, Black Girls Do Bike, and NorthStar Cycling who's actually using Lake Washington Boulevard when the cars are gone. When cars are absent, the people using this road are not a monochrome catalog of Lycra and lattes — they are this community, in all its variety. Then go look at photos of the people who were protesting the closure this weekend. Let's just say it was the crowd you might expect at The Andy Griffith Show trivia night.