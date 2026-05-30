COLUMN | Federal Way Students Build Their Futures by Trying the Trades

The buzz saws are already singing when you enter. The harsh metallic hymn of wood giving way and the sound of raw material surrendering itself to human intent is palpable. This is the song of something being made the old-fashioned way — the music of labor and creation that no algorithm can replicate and no touch screen can fully imitate. Here inside Federal Way High School, in a city too often treated as an afterthought to the gleaming tech campuses and glass towers just north of it, a group of seniors craft tiny homes with their own hands.