OPINION | Coyotes in the 'Hood? Yes, Please

"That polarizing language and the ways in which coyotes have been able to adapt in an environment where they are strongly persecuted is an allegory of the Black experience in America, right? [Black people] literally have taken pig intestines and turned them into chitlins everywhere they go. So that is a hallmark of Black America, a hallmark I can make an argument for immigrant communities across the United States. It is the hallmark of those that are deemed unworthy or unbelonging or unbecoming of the spaces that are controlled by those that are in power. And those that are in power tend to be the wealthy, white hegemonic system that then tries to completely control the narrative into one."