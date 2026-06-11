COLUMN | When Corporations Leave, Seattle Communities Pay the Price. It's Time to Invest Locally.

In 2013, Washington state handed Boeing what amounted to one of the largest corporate tax packages in American history. The terms were familiar: Give us what we want, or we take the jobs with us. The state complied. The incentives were delivered. And the departures came anyway. Boeing moved its corporate headquarters, and the jobs vanished. The public coffers, which might have funded schools, transit, and housing, were instead handed over to shareholders who owed this state nothing and proved it. The takeaway from that episode was not that we failed a business — it was that we trusted a relationship that was never meant to be reciprocal.