OPINION | Seattle's World Cup Plans Reach the Waterfront. Why Not the South End?

At the beginning of 2025, grant programs like those from the Seattle Metro Chamber offered funds to support events with a caveat — they had to be outside city limits. When we asked about grants for our neighborhoods, we were told more opportunities would come to us in 2026. We have not seen such investments offered yet. The primary way the city is promoting small businesses in Seattle is through their SEA&WIN mobile game, which is difficult to navigate and features very few small businesses, with only a couple in the South End. (There are actually more businesses featured in Bremerton than south of I-90 in Seattle.) Our efforts to collaborate with this project and others were unsuccessful.