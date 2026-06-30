OPINION | Seattle Residents Could Lose a Key Check on Environmental Reviews

The Washington Court of Appeals ruled on June 1, 2026, in Friends of Ravenna-Cowen v. City of Seattle that SEPA appeals had been improperly dismissed — the courts found the city moved too fast without adequate process. That is precisely what SEPA is designed to catch. The communities with the most to lose are those who have already carried the heaviest burden of Seattle's development pressure: residents of the Central District, Rainier Beach, South Park, Delridge, and every neighborhood that has absorbed generations of disinvestment and displacement.