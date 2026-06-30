OPINION | Seattle Residents Could Lose a Key Check on Environmental Reviews
On July 1, the Seattle City Council's Land Use and Sustainability Committee will hold a public hearing on Council Bill 121215, a proposal that would strip Seattle residents of their right to challenge inadequate environmental reviews before major zoning decisions are made. Councilmember Eddie Lin, the bill's sponsor, has framed this as a pro-environment, pro-housing reform. The documented record tells a different story.
The State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) has protected Washington communities from unchecked development since 1971. Under current Seattle law, when the city conducts an environmental review of a major land use decision, residents can appeal that review to the city's Hearing Examiner if they believe it is incomplete or inaccurate. CB 121215 would eliminate that right for Comprehensive Plan amendments and development regulations, redirecting any challenges to Superior Court or the Growth Management Hearings Board, forums that require legal teams, formal filings, and resources most residents simply do not have.
In a newsletter emailed to constituents, Lin calls the existing system a source of "endless lawsuits" that only "benefit lawyers' pocketbooks." The city's own Director's Report for CB 121215 documents just 28 SEPA appeals of non-project actions over 10 years, fewer than three per year. In 19 of those 28 cases, the appeal was dismissed or withdrawn before a full hearing, averaging 52 days to resolve. That is not endless obstruction. That is a functioning accountability system.
Lin also claims Bellevue, Everett, and Tacoma do not allow these appeals, implying Seattle is an outlier. He neglected to mention that the same Director's Report lists Snohomish County, Pierce County, Kent, Spokane, Olympia, and Vancouver as jurisdictions that maintain administrative SEPA appeals for non-project actions. Seattle is not the exception. It is part of a broad Washington consensus that community review of environmental decisions matters.
In fact, University of British Columbia professor Patrick Condon's peer-reviewed book Broken City (2024) documents that Vancouver, British Columbia, tried the same upzoning experiment. It did not lower housing costs — land speculators captured the value of rezoning, pushing rents higher. Seattle deserves better than a recycled strategy that has already failed elsewhere.
The $120 filing fee to access the Hearing Examiner is the lowest-barrier formal legal process available to Seattle residents. Eliminating it does not eliminate appeals. It prices them out of reach for everyone except those who can afford a lawyer. Throughout American history, raising the cost of civic participation has been one of the most effective tools for silencing communities that lack institutional resources. CB 121215 follows that same pattern.
Nowhere in Lin's statement, and nowhere in the bill's stated rationale, does he identify a single mechanism by which eliminating environmental review appeals will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect salmon habitat, preserve Seattle's rapidly shrinking tree canopy, or advance any measurable climate outcome. The bill does not fund green infrastructure. It does not mandate tree retention. It does not require affordability in exchange for density. Invoking climate change to justify the removal of environmental oversight is not leadership. It is greenwashing.
The Washington Court of Appeals ruled on June 1, 2026, in Friends of Ravenna-Cowen v. City of Seattle that SEPA appeals had been improperly dismissed — the courts found the city moved too fast without adequate process. That is precisely what SEPA is designed to catch. The communities with the most to lose are those who have already carried the heaviest burden of Seattle's development pressure: residents of the Central District, Rainier Beach, South Park, Delridge, and every neighborhood that has absorbed generations of disinvestment and displacement.
It is not a coincidence that the One Seattle Plan concentrates a significant share of its proposed upzones in Districts 2 and 3, the same districts that are home to Seattle's largest populations of Black, Indigenous, and other people of color. Removing the public's last accessible check on environmental review in those same neighborhoods is not equitable development. It is a pattern Seattle residents have seen before.
The public hearing is July 1 at 9:30 a.m. before the Land Use and Sustainability Committee at Seattle City Hall. Seattle residents who believe in the right to meaningful environmental review are encouraged to attend and testify. Written comments can be submitted to the full City Council.
We call on the City Council to reject CB 121215 and to preserve the public's right to challenge inadequate environmental decisions through an accessible, low-cost, expert forum. Seattle's communities deserve process, not promises.
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The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the Emerald or official policies of the Emerald.
Editors' Note: This guest editorial was updated to correct the list of jurisdictions that maintain administrative SEPA appeals for non-project actions, as well as the filing fee.
Lois Martin, M.A., CEEL, is a lifelong Central District resident and community advocate focused on anti-displacement and environmental justice in Seattle's historically Black neighborhoods.
June BlueSpruce, M.P.H., is a public health and queer community advocate, District 2 resident, and a board member of Trees and People Coalition.
Sandy Shettler, M.S.W., is a medical social worker and co-founder of Tree Action Seattle, a volunteer-led organization advocating for Seattle's urban forest.
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