OPINION | Neglected Traffic Medians on Rainier Avenue South Point to Inequity in the South End

I contacted District 2 Seattle City Councilmember Eddie Lin multiple times to ask about the plan for the weed-infested plots, but I got no response. I also emailed SDOT on May 17, and an SDOT representative replied on June 26 that the team that created the medians was unable to get irrigation installed in any of the three traffic medians. A ground-cover seed mix that was put down hasn't become established. As for the median by South Kenyon Street that did not get a tree, there's a SPU mainline under it, which prohibits the planting of a tree. It will be limited to ground covers.