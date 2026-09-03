OPINION | Want More Affordable Housing? Don't Slash MHA Fees.

MHA isn't perfect. There are lots of costs to developing affordable housing. But cutting MHA fees and depriving affordable housing developers of funding isn't going to speed up housing production. Certainly not for those who are most impacted and least able to endure the crunch of the ongoing housing crisis. In 2025, MHA payment contributions nearly doubled from 2024 to $47 million, according to Seattle's Office of Housing. A total of 3,258 homes (rental and homeownership) supported by MHA funding have completed construction since MHA's inception, with an additional 1,391 units in the pipeline. A total of 343 affordablee homes have been built through the MHA "performance" option, which requires developers to provide income-restricted rental or ownership units for eligible households, and 255 are currently in the pipeline.