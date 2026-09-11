I'm Leaving Journalism. But I'll Never Stop Fighting for the South End
Fifteen years ago, I was terrified of a computer monitor. All the blankness staring back at me and what it demanded: that I find something true to say, then summon the courage to leave it there where everyone could see it.
I had no journalism degree, no newsroom pedigree, no real reason to believe I belonged in the profession. I had a library card from the Skyway Library, a journalism book I had just checked out, and a list of names I summoned the nerve to call: Sonya Green Ayers of KBCS and Jerry Large of The Seattle Times. Two strangers who became teachers, who looked at a thirty-year-old man walking away from finance to enter an industry that, even then, appeared to be a few blocks away from death's door, and decided he was worth their time anyway.
I have asked myself why, in the years since, any of them bothered. Hell, why I bothered? I have landed, again and again, on this: I wanted to tell the truth about a place I loved, because the place I loved deserved it. There were so few Black journalists then. There are still too few now. Fewer still who would turn their gaze toward South Seattle, the sweetest of places, and call it what it is. Home.
What those mentors taught me was that journalism, at its best, is a leveling force. Its purpose is not to stand at some imagined midpoint between truth and falsehood. It is to interrogate power. To place the worker across from the corporation and insist that both voices carry weight. To hand the microphone to people who have spent their lives being spoken about and rarely spoken with.
They taught me that when a boot is pressed against someone's neck, our job is not to obsess over the identity of the person wearing it. Our job is to ask why the boot is there.
Those lessons eventually became the moral architecture of the South Seattle Emerald.
And now, after fifteen years, I am writing perhaps my final column ever, as I am leaving journalism.
I have accepted a position with the City of Seattle as a Public Safety Advisor, working under Public Safety Director Allison Holcomb. I came to that decision after conversations with people I trust, people who do not all vote alike, who do not agree on every policy or even on how we get free, but who share a concern for the people too often reduced to auxiliary figures in public safety debates:
Young people dying in our streets before they have had the chance to become who they were meant to be. Families doing everything they can to keep their children alive. Neighbors caught in cycles of addiction, poverty, and despair, too often written off long before anyone asks what might help them find their way out. Workers and small business owners trying to make a living in neighborhoods where safety should not be a privilege reserved for those who can afford to buy it. Communities that have endured the violence in their neighborhoods, and communities that have endured the violence of the very systems ostensibly created to protect them. And, yes, people who believe that accountability must reach everyone entrusted with it, including those who carry a badge.
I know this choice will disappoint some people and delight others.
But I made it because I love this city and this community more than anything but my family. And because, after fifteen years of writing about what Seattle is, what it has failed to be, and what it might yet become, I feel an obligation to try, however imperfectly, to help build something better.
The Emerald itself began from that same unreasonable belief in trying.
There were years when there was almost no money. Years when people gave this publication talent, labor, patience, and love far beyond anything we could compensate them for. There were times when my own family struggled terribly, including a period when we were evicted and five of us crowded into a one-bedroom apartment because another family showed us mercy.
Still, we kept going. And somewhere along the way, this man who barely knew where to put a comma became a middle-aged, award-winning journalist. Little of that happened because of me. All of it happened because of you.
Whatever the Emerald became was never the creation of one person. It was built communally, with people who loved us enough to tell us when we were wrong. You demanded that we go deeper when other media skimmed the surface. You asked us to bring illumination rather than outrage. You trusted us to nurture writers whom other newsrooms overlooked. And you reminded us that community journalism should be more than legacy journalism simply painted Black or Brown.
Because representation alone was never the point. What good would it have been to put diverse faces behind the wheel of the same extractive machine? A machine that parachutes into communities when somebody is murdered, when a business burns, when suffering becomes spectacle, harvesting our grief for headlines and clicks, only to disappear when the spectacle does?
We needed journalism that spoke with you, not at you. To understand that people working two jobs, raising children, caring for parents, surviving illness, scraping together rent, mourning friends, and simply trying to make it through another day should not have to dig for the truth beneath somebody else's bottom line.
For fifteen years, you allowed me to participate in that experiment. And, whatever it cost me in salary, comfort, or opportunity, it returned something far greater. It gave me a community to love and the extraordinary privilege of having that community love me back.
So this is goodbye, at least from journalism and media. I will no longer be producing columns, podcasting, or moderating while I serve the City. I have stepped away from Emerald board leadership, though I will remain a board member, with no role whatsoever in editorial decisions.
But the Emerald was never supposed to be Marcus Harrison Green. It was supposed to be you. Your stories. Your questions. Your hopes for this place we call home. So keep demanding more from it. Keep challenging it. Keep helping it become what we always believed community journalism could be: fearless enough to tell hard truths, humble enough to keep listening, generous enough to hold our full humanity, and hopeful enough to help us imagine a city none of us has had the chance to live in yet.
And keep holding it communally, because nearly everything worth loving requires many hands. Fifteen years ago, I was afraid to touch that keyboard. I could not have imagined where those first uncertain words would carry me. But they carried me home.
Thank you for giving me one of the great experiences of my life. Thank you for teaching me, and for trusting me with your stories.
Thank you for making me who I am.
I hope, somewhere along the way, I made you proud. I hope I made you think. And more than anything, I hope that every once in a while, I found the words for something you had been carrying but never had the platform to say yourself.
With love, always,
Marcus
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