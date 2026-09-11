I'm Leaving Journalism. But I'll Never Stop Fighting for the South End

I have asked myself why, in the years since, any of them bothered. Hell, why I bothered? I have landed, again and again, on this: I wanted to tell the truth about a place I loved, because the place I loved deserved it. There were so few Black journalists then. There are still too few now. Fewer still who would turn their gaze toward South Seattle, the sweetest of places, and call it what it is. Home.

What those mentors taught me was that journalism, at its best, is a leveling force. Its purpose is not to stand at some imagined midpoint between truth and falsehood. It is to interrogate power. To place the worker across from the corporation and insist that both voices carry weight. To hand the microphone to people who have spent their lives being spoken about and rarely spoken with.

They taught me that when a boot is pressed against someone's neck, our job is not to obsess over the identity of the person wearing it. Our job is to ask why the boot is there.

Those lessons eventually became the moral architecture of the South Seattle Emerald.

And now, after fifteen years, I am writing perhaps my final column ever, as I am leaving journalism.